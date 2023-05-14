First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11,994.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 106.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after buying an additional 857,481 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after buying an additional 793,239 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,804,396,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL opened at $64.21 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.09.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.