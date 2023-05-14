First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HEES shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $835,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,593.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

