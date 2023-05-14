First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,305 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of EnerSys worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in EnerSys by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. EnerSys’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

