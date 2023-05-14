First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,500 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of DMC Global worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in DMC Global by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DMC Global by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in DMC Global by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOM. StockNews.com began coverage on DMC Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DMC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $342.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

