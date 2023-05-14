First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

FAF opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $64.66.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First American Financial by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

