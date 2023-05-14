Firestone Capital Management Trims Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Firestone Capital Management lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $51.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

