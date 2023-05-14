Firestone Capital Management Trims Position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Firestone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management owned 0.08% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFFV. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,772,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 144.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 139,036 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $957,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 447,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 33,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFFV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 72,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,861. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12.

About Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.