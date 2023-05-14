Firestone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,530,000 after buying an additional 419,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 93,620 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,703,000 after purchasing an additional 621,651 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 586,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,761. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

