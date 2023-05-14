Firestone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 42,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 108,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 135,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 158,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,760 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.81. 3,460,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,700. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

