Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Update

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 1,900,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) stock remained flat at $0.23 on Friday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Company Profile
