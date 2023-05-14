Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Update

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 1,900,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) stock remained flat at $0.23 on Friday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Fingerprint Cards AB engages in the development and provision of biometric system solutions. It offers solutions for smartphones and tablets, smart cards, internet of things and innovations, and automotive. The company was founded on April 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

