FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 221 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock worth $27,346,615. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $645.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $695.70. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.