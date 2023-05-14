FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,400 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.12 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.33 and a one year high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

