FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $9.62 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $278.00 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.55.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

