FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $7.44 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,090,505 shares of company stock valued at $402,759,077. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

LLY stock opened at $434.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.39. The company has a market capitalization of $412.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $445.54.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

