FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $15.78 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,338 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

