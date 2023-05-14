FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 467,161 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 13.5% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $299,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UPS opened at $168.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.99 and a 200 day moving average of $181.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

