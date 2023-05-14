FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 314 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $209.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.18 and its 200 day moving average is $233.29. The company has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

