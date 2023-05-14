FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 127,301 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,301 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $27,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,938,000 after acquiring an additional 595,046 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,952,000 after acquiring an additional 246,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.