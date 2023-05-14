Financial Review: Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) vs. AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD)

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $28.55 million 0.19 -$98.71 million N/A N/A AMTD Digital $204.86 million 5.93 $27.51 million N/A N/A

AMTD Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -345.80% -84.71% -54.78% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Soluna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AMTD Digital beats Soluna on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real-world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage. It also develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. The firm operates through the following segments: Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The Cryptocurrency Mining segment generates revenue from its mining activities. The Data Center Hosting segment operates a data center from the company’s computing facility in Calvert City, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

