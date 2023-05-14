Financial Advisory Group Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,090,505 shares of company stock valued at $402,759,077 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

LLY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $434.43. 3,939,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,927. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.85 and its 200-day moving average is $357.39. The company has a market cap of $412.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $445.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

