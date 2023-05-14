Financial Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $141.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,477,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,632. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.