Financial Advisory Group Has $73.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.6% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,366. The company has a market cap of $287.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.27.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.