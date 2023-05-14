Financial Advisory Group Has $25.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Advisory Group reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.3% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

IJH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.60. The company had a trading volume of 719,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,464. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

