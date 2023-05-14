Financial Advisory Group Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Advisory Group lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,592. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market cap of $294.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.96.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.