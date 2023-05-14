Financial Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Financial Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Advisory Group owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

BSCN stock remained flat at $21.16 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,978. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

