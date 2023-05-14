Financial Advisory Group Acquires 365 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 823.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 68,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 61,076 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 61,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,327. The company has a market capitalization of $281.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.