Fetch.ai Reaches Market Cap of $198.51 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $198.51 million and $20.12 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00055854 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00040534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019369 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,840,330 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

