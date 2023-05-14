Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000906 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $200.54 million and $20.74 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00055773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00040540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00019397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,840,330 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.