Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FATH opened at $0.39 on Friday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $6.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FATH. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fathom Digital Manufacturing
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
