Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FATH opened at $0.39 on Friday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $6.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FATH. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 200.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 44,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.