Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Update

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 616,200 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 520,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 292,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Fabrinet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.83. 241,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,837. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.25.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,802,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,110,000 after purchasing an additional 44,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,494,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FN. StockNews.com downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

