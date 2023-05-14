Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Bank of America

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXAS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Exact Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.50.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EXAS opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,723,927.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,723,927.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,513 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,321. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

