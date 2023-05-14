Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 461,300 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the April 15th total of 336,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut Evolution AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EVGGF traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.45. 197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351. Evolution AB has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $137.15.

See Also

