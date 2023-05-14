Evmos Trading Down 22.6% Over Last Week (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $59.67 million and $890,168.29 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

