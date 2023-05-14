Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 364.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Evertz Technologies to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

EVTZF stock remained flat at $8.50 during midday trading on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

