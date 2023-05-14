Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the April 15th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MNTN remained flat at $10.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,403. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.53.

Get Everest Consolidator Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,310,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the wealth management industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.