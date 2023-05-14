European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $843.00

Shares of European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 843 ($10.64) and traded as low as GBX 841.44 ($10.62). European Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.64), with a volume of 176,142 shares traded.
European Opportunities Trust Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 843 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 843. The stock has a market cap of £886.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93.
About European Opportunities Trust
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
