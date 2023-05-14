Euler Tops 24 Hour Volume of $655,900.67 (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Euler token can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00006619 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Euler has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Euler has a market capitalization of $29.90 million and approximately $655,900.67 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Euler Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

