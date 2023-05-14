Euler (EUL) Price Reaches $1.77 on Top Exchanges

Euler (EUL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Euler has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Euler token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00006543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a market cap of $29.56 million and $18,917.21 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Euler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Euler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.