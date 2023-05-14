Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 76,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,677,000 after acquiring an additional 121,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,050,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,772,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.42. 1,924,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,190. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.24. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.