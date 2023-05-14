Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes $512,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

HON traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $193.62. 2,102,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,745. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

