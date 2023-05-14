Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.0 %

ENB stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.44. 4,798,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 292.13%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

