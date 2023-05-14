Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,865,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 71,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 61,092 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,874,000 after buying an additional 171,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,286,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

