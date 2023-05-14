Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,362 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

