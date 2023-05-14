Ethos Financial Group LLC Invests $578,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,087,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,972. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

