Ethos Financial Group LLC Invests $459,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.40. The company had a trading volume of 27,422,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,391,766. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $292.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.65. The company has a market cap of $700.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.