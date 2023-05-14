Ethos Financial Group LLC Invests $4.59 Million in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 286,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 1.6% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 0.16% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth $247,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,504,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,772,617. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

