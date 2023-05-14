Ethos Financial Group LLC Invests $14.26 Million in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 318,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,260,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 4.8% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 504,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,782. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.