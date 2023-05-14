Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 83,356 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 2.4% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VT stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.54. 1,531,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,489. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $94.87.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

