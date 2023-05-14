Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 2.4% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.54. 1,531,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,489. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.77. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $94.87.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

