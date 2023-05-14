Ethos Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,037 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.63. 921,021 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average of $119.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

